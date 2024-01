We Are China

Horse galloping in snow creates fascinating attraction in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:48, January 04, 2024

Horses gallop on a snow-covered grassland in Zhaosu county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2024. The performance produces fascinating attraction in Xinjiang. (Photo/China News Service)

