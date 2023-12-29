Home>>
Officers patrol border on horseback in freezing weather in North China
(People's Daily App) 15:49, December 29, 2023
Not afraid of the freezing cold, two police officers patrol the border on horseback in Ulgai, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As the temperature dips to minus 39 C, frost appears on their hair and eyebrows.
(Video source: China's National Immigration Administration)
- 131st Mekong River joint patrol completed
