Horses gallop across pastureland in North China

(People's Daily App) 15:51, October 11, 2023

Experience the vitality of life! Like flames raging on the ground, horses kick up dust that shimmers in the golden sunlight as they gallop across the pastureland in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This magnificent sight showcases the true beauty of splendid China.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)