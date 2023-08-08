Shandan horses seen at breeding farm in NW China's Gansu

09:16, August 08, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows Shandan horses at the Shandan Horse Breeding Farm in Shandan County, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Lying at the foothill of the Qilian Mountains, the Shandan Horse Breeding Farm has a history of over 2,000 years and now serves as a major horse breeding facility in China. Shandan horse, a species exclusively bred by the farm, boasts physical fitness and good endurance. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

