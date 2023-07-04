What it takes to tame a wild horse

(People's Daily App) 15:50, July 04, 2023

This herdsman's routine in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, shows the strength needed to tame a wild horse. Of course, you also need to run as fast as a horse too.

