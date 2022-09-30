In pics: beauty contest during Sharqia Arabian Horses Festival in Egypt
A breeder leads a horse at an Arabian horse beauty contest during the Sharqia Arabian Horses Festival in Sharqia province, Egypt, Sept. 29, 2022. The two-day horses festival started on Thursday here with the participation of 96 Arabian horses. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
