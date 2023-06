We Are China

Horse race draws visitors to Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 09:45, June 06, 2023

Herdsmen take part in a horse race in Fuhai County, Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

A horse race was held to celebrate a local tourism festival, attracting many visitors in Xinjiang on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)