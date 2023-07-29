131st Mekong River joint patrol completed

July 29, 2023

KUNMING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand completed their 131st joint patrol of the Mekong River Friday, sources from the Chinese operation said.

The joint patrol saw six vessels and 147 law-enforcement officers from the four countries cover 711 kilometers of waterway, with the operation lasting four days and three nights.

During the patrol, the countries focused on cracking down on cross-border crimes to ensure safety and stability along the river.

An information exchange meeting was also held in Thailand's Chiang Saen to analyze the security situation in the Mekong River drainage area. The four countries discussed ways to jointly fight cross-border crimes and reached consensus on their future cooperation.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. The four countries have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

