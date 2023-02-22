126th joint patrol of Mekong River begins

KUNMING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday for the start of the 126th Mekong River joint patrol.

Three Chinese vessels departed Tuesday from Jingha Port and Guanlei Port in southwest China's Yunnan Province for the mission.

The commanders from China, Laos and Thailand will jointly conduct the patrol from the command office set up on a Chinese vessel, while Myanmar is participating in the mission via video link.

The patrol will focus on tackling cross-border crimes to ensure safety and stability along the river.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. The four countries have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

