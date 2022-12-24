124th joint patrol of Mekong River concludes

KUNMING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese law enforcement vessels returned to port in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday, concluding the 124th joint Mekong River patrol by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Six vessels from the four countries traveled over 520 kilometers for four days and three nights, focusing on a cross-border crime crackdown to ensure the safety and stability of the river basin, according to the Yunnan provincial public security department.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols of the river since December 2011.

