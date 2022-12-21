124th joint patrol on Mekong River underway

Xinhua) 11:04, December 21, 2022

KUNMING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday for the start of the 124th Mekong River joint patrol.

Two Chinese vessels are participating in the operation. They departed Tuesday morning from Guanlei Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

During the patrol, the four countries will continue to focus on cross-border crime crackdowns to ensure safety and stability along the river.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

The four countries have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

