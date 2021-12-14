112th Mekong River joint patrol completed

Xinhua) 09:14, December 14, 2021

KUNMING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 112th joint Mekong River patrol by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand concluded Monday, with four Chinese law-enforcement vessels returning to port in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The joint patrol, which had 107 law enforcers and six vessels, sailed over 600 km, the Yunnan provincial public security department said.

During the patrol, the four countries carried out joint law enforcement activities in key waters of the river in an effort to ensure security and stability of the river basin.

The Mekong River, or Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

The 112th patrol, which began on Dec. 10, also marks the 10th anniversary of the joint operation launched by the four countries on Dec. 10, 2011. Over the decade, the security situation in the Mekong River basin has improved significantly and remains largely stable, according to the department.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)