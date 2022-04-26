Home>>
116th joint patrol on Mekong River begins
(Xinhua) 16:35, April 26, 2022
KUNMING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday to start the 116th Mekong River joint patrol.
Three Chinese vessels departed at 9 a.m. from Jingha Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the provincial public security bureau.
During the four-day patrol, the four countries will carry out non-contact operations to safeguard safety and stability along the river basin.
The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.
China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols on the river dating back to December 2011.
