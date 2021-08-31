Chinese coast guard wraps up fishery patrol in North Pacific

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of two ships dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) has completed a patrol mission of 2021 to enforce fisheries law in the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean and has returned to the eastern city of Shanghai.

During the 31-day patrol, the coast guard ships conducted inspections and supervision on fishing boats operating in the North Pacific Ocean in accordance with relevant regulations, according to the CCG.

They observed and recorded 111 fishing boats and boarded to check three boats, which have effectively fulfilled the law enforcement responsibility in high seas and maintained the fishery production order of the North Pacific Ocean, said the CCG.

