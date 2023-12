We Are China

Horses gallop on snow-covered grasslands in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:08, December 25, 2023

A herd of horses gallop on snow-covered grasslands in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tang Yong)

Zhaosu county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently experienced a heavy snowfall. A herd of horses galloped on snow-covered grasslands, creating a magnificent view.

