Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Bon appétit: Latiaozi in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 11:24, January 09, 2024

The arts of hand pulling noodles and stir-frying are the secrets behind the tasty Latiaozi of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

