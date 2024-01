Winter scenery at Kanas Lake in China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 11:28, January 09, 2024

Witness the breathtaking winter scenery of Kanas scenic area of Altay prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A 5A tourist attraction, the area boasts impressive lakes, glaciers, forests and grasslands. Click to explore the wintry charm of Kanas.

(Video produced by Yang Yang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)