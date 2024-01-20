We Are China

View of Hemu Village after snow in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:51, January 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows a view of Hemu Village after snow in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows a view of Hemu Village after snow in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows a view of Hemu Village after snow in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows a view of Hemu Village after snow in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows a view of Hemu Village after snow in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)