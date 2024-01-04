Home>>
China willing to provide necessary help to earthquake-hit Japan
(People's Daily App) 16:08, January 04, 2024
China is willing to provide necessary help to Japan after the earthquake, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. There are no reported Chinese casualties, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin, and China would continue to closely follow the situation.
