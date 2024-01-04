Netizens support suspension of TV host for comments on Japan quake

Global Times) 09:48, January 04, 2024

A host from a broadcasting station has been suspended after making inappropriate remarks about the earthquake in Japan, with experts noting that public figures and people from both countries should refrain from provocative remarks.

Hainan Broadcasting Station (HMG) said on its WeChat account on Tuesday evening that given Xiao's inappropriate remarks on his personal social media account, HMG is currently conducting an investigation, during which Xiao will be suspended. According to media reports, Xiao released a video on Monday, stating that the earthquake was retribution for the country.

The news sparked discussion among netizens, with most supporting the handling of the case as they believe the occurrence of natural disasters should be greeted with sympathy.

Public figures like Xiao should exercise caution in their statements, Li Haidong, a professor from the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a small group of netizens agreed with Xiao's statement and believe that HMG should not punish him.

Li told the Global Times that the incident reflects the emotions of some individuals among the public, given the historical issues in China-Japan relations.

Sensitive incidents between China and Japan sometimes occur. People from both countries should avoid provocative remarks and cherish people to people exchanges, the expert said.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the death toll had risen to 62 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the area in central Japan, with aftershocks and more damage reports coming in.

China has expressed condolences to Japan regarding the earthquake and is willing to provide necessary assistance for earthquake reliefefforts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Wednesday.

