Aftermath of powerful earthquakes in Japan

Xinhua) 16:47, January 03, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Residents attempt to screen earthquake-damaged windows with fabric in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged wire pole in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A man passes by earthquake-damaged houses in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows a collapsed house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows earthquake-damaged houses in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows a collapsed house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows earthquake-damaged houses in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Residents fetch fresh water at an aquatic products store in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2024 shows an earthquake-damaged house in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

