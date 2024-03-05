5.3-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:57, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Zadoi County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 33.52 degrees north latitude and 93.01 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

