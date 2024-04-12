Blossoms and blooms: Embracing spring's vibrant symphony in China

In Chinese culture, the color rouge (朱红) holds a place of prominence, embodying the spirit and traditions of a nation deeply connected to its cultural roots. More than merely a color, rouge represents a narrative that has been interwoven through the annals of time, echoing tales of emperors and poets, and symbolizing prosperity, joy and new beginnings.

This vibrant hue embodies prosperity and thriving vitality. For instance, rouge adorns the majestic walls of the Forbidden City and the intricate fabrics of traditional attire, acting as a visual bridge to China's storied past and encouraging a deeper appreciation of its cultural richness.

When spring comes to China, the landscape transforms, marking a period of renewal. This season brings vibrancy to both cultural events and tourism. Flower viewing becomes a communal ritual around this time of year. Throughout China, blooming flowers symbolize happiness and new life, capturing the spirit of China's spring.

Public parks are filled with color, attracting many people eager to enjoy outdoor activities, as highlighted by platforms like online travel service provider Qunar.com. Flower viewing and hiking are not just leisure activities but expressions of a shared desire to connect with the natural world in its most beautiful season.

Tourists appreciate blooming peach blossoms in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Yuyao)

There has been a noticeable increase in travel this year, particularly short-distance trips, which have surged by 30 percent, and flower viewing excursions have quadrupled compared to the previous year. These trends highlight a growing interest in experiencing the beauty of the local landscape.

Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, is an important time for Chinese people to remember their ancestors and enjoy leisure travel. During the three-day holiday in 2024, around 119 million domestic trips were made, an 11.5 percent increase from 2019. Tourism revenue hit $7.6 billion, up 12.7 percent from the same period in 2019. These statistics highlight the thriving state of China's tourism sector, mirroring the prosperity symbolized by the color rouge.

A group of foreign tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo/China Daily)

The charm of rouge attracts many international tourists, particularly at famous landmarks like the Forbidden City. Aware of the global fascination, China is committed to improving the travel experience for foreign visitors by simplifying procedures and offering convenient services, such as various payment options. These initiatives are designed to promote dynamic cultural exchanges as colorful and lively as the spring flowers.

A foreign tourist poses for photos under plum blossoms at Zhongshan Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

According to data from China’s National Immigration Administration, in the first two months of 2024, China saw 2.95 million trips by foreigners entering and leaving China, recovering to 41.5 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels. This resurgence in international travel is another testament to the thriving, prosperous essence that rouge symbolizes.

China warmly invites all who seek beauty and serenity to experience the spring season, where the color rouge and a spectrum of blossoms create an atmosphere of warmth and hospitality. This season is an opportunity to explore the vibrant essence of a nation that values connection, culture, and the natural artistry of its landscape.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)