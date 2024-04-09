Home>>
Trending in China | Spring Beauty: 'Flower City' Kunming
(People's Daily App) 16:42, April 09, 2024
Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, is known as the "city of spring" and "city of flowers" for its temperate climate and 1,900-meter altitude on the Yunnan–Guizhou Plateau. Flowers are in bloom year-round in Kunming, including on its many varieties of trees.
