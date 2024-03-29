Home>>
Walking flower mantis spotted in SW China
(People's Daily App) 16:41, March 29, 2024
A flower? No, it's one of the most beautiful insects in the world. A man came across this orchid mantis in Xishuangbanna, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Blooming cole flowers create water-painting scene in Sichuan
- Ancient city adorned with blooming cherry blossoms
- East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in spring
- People enjoy cherry blossoms in village of Sichuan
- Plum trees in blossom on banks of Yangtze River in SW China's Chongqing
- Trending in China | Canola flowers paint the arrival of spring
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.