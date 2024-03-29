Languages

Friday, March 29, 2024

Walking flower mantis spotted in SW China

(People's Daily App) 16:41, March 29, 2024

A flower? No, it's one of the most beautiful insects in the world. A man came across this orchid mantis in Xishuangbanna, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

