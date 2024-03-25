People enjoy cherry blossoms in village of Sichuan

Xinhua) 17:01, March 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows people taking a sightseeing boat to enjoy cherry blossoms in Jianshe Village, Luzhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows people taking a sightseeing boat to enjoy cherry blossoms in Jianshe Village, Luzhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows people taking sightseeing boats to enjoy cherry blossoms in Jianshe Village, Luzhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)