We Are China

Danba County in SW China's Sichuan attracts tourists with Tibetan culture

Xinhua) 15:04, March 25, 2024

A tourist adjusts Tibetan attire before a photo session at a hamlet in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

DANBA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Danba County has rolled out policies to support the development of the homestay industry and accelerate the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry.

A tourist wearing Tibetan costumes visits a hamlet in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A man poses for photos at a homestay in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2024.(Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A tourist dances under blooming pear trees at a homestay in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2024.(Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows blooming pear trees and residences of local people in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)