Cash crop plantations boost rural development in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:18, March 14, 2024

A woman shows beverage products made from Cut-leaf Crabapple in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

DAOFU, March 13, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Growing in China's western Sichuan, southeastern Gansu and southeastern Xizang and other plateau areas, the Cut-leaf Crabapple is a cash crop whose leaves and fruits can be respectively made into herbal tea and beverage.

As a good way to increase employment and income of local farmers, Daofu County in southwest China's Sichuan Province has been implementing planting plan of this cash crop and cultivating its relative industry in recent years to meet the growing market demand.

A drone photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows villagers selecting Cut-leaf Crabapple saplings in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows a villager bundling up Cut-leaf Crabapple saplings in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Villagers plant Cut-leaf Crabapple saplings in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A villager bundles up Cut-leaf Crabapple saplings in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Workers select Cut-leaf Crabapple fruits at a cold storage warehouse of a food company in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Workers select Cut-leaf Crabapple fruits at a food company in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Workers arrange beverage products made from Cut-leaf Crabapple at a packaging workshop of a food company in Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)