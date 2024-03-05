China to advance integrated urban-rural development, coordinated regional development: report

March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will advance integrated urban-rural development and coordinated regional development, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will actively promote new urbanization and enhance coordinated regional development, according to the report.

