China to advance integrated urban-rural development, coordinated regional development: report
(Xinhua) 09:48, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will advance integrated urban-rural development and coordinated regional development, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will actively promote new urbanization and enhance coordinated regional development, according to the report.
