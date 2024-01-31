Chinese urban renovations benefit nearly 9 mln households in 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China accomplished renovation work for 53,700 old residential communities in urban regions in 2023 that benefited 8.97 million households, according to data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The data showed renovation projects saw a total investment of nearly 240 billion yuan (33.78 billion U.S. dollars) last year.

The renovation projects targeted aging electricity cables and pipelines for water, heating, and cooking gas, energy-saving features of buildings, the construction of new parking areas, and the building of charging piles for electric vehicles and facilities for sports and other recreational activities.

The renovation helped improve the living environment, facilities, and service functions of old urban residential areas and communities, Liu Lifeng, a ministry official, said at a press conference in Beijing.

Data from the ministry also showed that between 2019 and 2023, China accomplished renovation work targeting 220,000 old residential communities, which benefited more than 38 million households, or nearly 100 million people.

