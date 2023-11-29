China to improve service infrastructure for urban communities

Xinhua) 10:30, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will thoroughly evaluate and fine-tune service infrastructure in urban communities to meet people's urgent needs and improve any weak links for the sustainable development of cities.

The country plans to implement comprehensive checking for service facilities in communities of cities at or above the prefecture level starting from 2024, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Efforts will be made to identify problems related to community facilities in elderly and child care services, as well as public and cultural activities. These problems will be recorded on relevant information platforms and updated dynamically.

The ministry has guided the evaluation work in pilot cities since 2018. Under its guidance, 56,000 community service facilities in these fields, including elderly and child care services, have been added amid renovation of old urban residential areas, benefiting more than 38 million households.

