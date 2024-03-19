600-year-old magnolia tree blossoms in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:43, March 19, 2024

A magnolia tree with a history of more than 600 years blossoms with pink flowers in Shimian County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Wanlong)

