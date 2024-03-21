We Are China

China dispatches aircraft to combat forest fire in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 15:58, March 21, 2024

A firefighting helicopter extinguishes a forest fire in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

China dispatched aircraft teams to support tackling the forest fire in Yunnan.

A firefighting helicopter fetches water to battle a forest fire in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

A firefighting helicopter extinguishes a forest fire in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

A firefighting helicopter extinguishes a forest fire in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Two K-32 helicopters prepare to take off from a playground in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)