China dispatches aircraft to combat forest fire in Yunnan
A firefighting helicopter extinguishes a forest fire in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
China dispatched aircraft teams to support tackling the forest fire in Yunnan.
A firefighting helicopter fetches water to battle a forest fire in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)


Two K-32 helicopters prepare to take off from a playground in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
