Home>>
Blooming cole flowers create water-painting scene in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 14:57, March 25, 2024
A sea of cole flowers is in full blossom, creating a water-painting scene in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Meng)
A sea of cole flowers is in full blossom, creating a water-painting scene in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Meng)
A sea of cole flowers is in full blossom, creating a water-painting scene in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Meng)
A sea of cole flowers is in full blossom, creating a water-painting scene in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Meng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.