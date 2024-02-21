Home>>
Adonis flowers bloom through the snow
(People's Daily App) 16:21, February 21, 2024
Signs of springtime: Watch this time-lapsed clip of golden Amur adonis flowers popping up through the melting snow as temperatures start to rise in Baishan, Jilin Province.
(Video from Douyin user: laoyi11741; Compiled by Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pear flowers blanket valley in S China’s Guangxi
- Blooming flowers at ancient temple lure visitors in Beijing
- Picturesque spring scenery of Yin Ruins in C China’s Henan
- Princess trees along Jinjiang River full of flowers
- 20,000 plum blossoms bloom in Xixi wetlands
- Flowering trees attract visitors in South China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.