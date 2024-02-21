Adonis flowers bloom through the snow

(People's Daily App) 16:21, February 21, 2024

Signs of springtime: Watch this time-lapsed clip of golden Amur adonis flowers popping up through the melting snow as temperatures start to rise in Baishan, Jilin Province.

(Video from Douyin user: laoyi11741; Compiled by Zou Yun)

