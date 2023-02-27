Home>>
20,000 plum blossoms bloom in Xixi wetlands
(People's Daily App) 15:13, February 27, 2023
Some 20,000 plum blossoms are blooming in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. This week is the perfect time for beautiful views.
(Source: Shijie app-Guorancong; produced by Song Sichi and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pear flowers blanket valley in S China’s Guangxi
- Cole flowers bloom in Jiangxi, E China
- In pics: blooming flowers in early spring in Canberra, Australia
- Tulip flowers in full bloom at Toronto Botanic Garden
- Dandelion flowers bloom in Minsk, Belarus
- White flowers of wild princess trees blossom on mountains in Jiangxi
- China National Botanical Garden in Beijing enters best time of year for admiring blooming flowers
- Blooming flowers in Beijing
- People view flowers in Jinan, Shandong
- Watch flowers bloom before your eyes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.