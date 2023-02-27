20,000 plum blossoms bloom in Xixi wetlands

(People's Daily App) 15:13, February 27, 2023

Some 20,000 plum blossoms are blooming in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. This week is the perfect time for beautiful views.

