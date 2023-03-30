Home>>
Picturesque spring scenery of Yin Ruins in C China’s Henan
(People's Daily Online) 15:13, March 30, 2023
Photo shows blooming flowers in Yinxu National Archaeological Site Park in Anyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Peng Jie)
Large numbers of visitors have been attracted by the spring scenery featuring ancient architecture and blossoming flowers in Yinxu National Archaeological Site Park in Anyang city, central China’s Henan Province. Yinxu, or the Yin Ruins, remnants of the capital of the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.), was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2006.
Photos
