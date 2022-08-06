Cradle of Civilization: Yinxu Site

15:09, August 06, 2022

Lying about 2km northwest of Anyang City, Henan Province, the Yinxu, or the Yin Ruins, cover an area of 36 square km. It was once the capital of the Shang Dynasty, 3300 years ago and is the first capital ruins with a historical record confirmed by oracles and archaeological excavations. Around 160,000 pieces of oracle bone have been excavated in the ruins. The ruins also bear witness to the prime of China's bronze age. The Yin Ruins was added to World Heritage List in 2006 by UNESCO.

