Blooming flowers at ancient temple lure visitors in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 10:18, March 29, 2023

Visitors take photos of pear blossoms wafting in the breeze at Zhihua Temple of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Beijing, March 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

