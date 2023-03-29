Home>>
Blooming flowers at ancient temple lure visitors in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 10:18, March 29, 2023
Visitors take photos of pear blossoms wafting in the breeze at Zhihua Temple of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Beijing, March 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
