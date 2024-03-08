World's only 400-year-old magnolia tree in full blossom

Ecns.cn) 14:38, March 08, 2024

The world's only 400-year-old saucer magnolia tree, known as "Lotus on Land", is in full blossom at Wuhou Temple in Mianxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Zhuanling)

