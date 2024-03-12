Cherry Blossom Festival begins in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 16:17, March 12, 2024

Shanghai's annual Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 11 to April 15 at Gucun Park in the Baoshan District. Tickets can be purchased through the park's WeChat account or the "Baoshan Hui" app. On-site purchases are also available to cater to visitors of all ages.

(Source: CityNewsService)

