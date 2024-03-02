Shanghai's Lujiazui adds 5 global asset management institutions
SHANGHAI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Five global asset management institutions, including Aspect Capital and Schroders Capital, have signed agreements to settle in Shanghai's Lujiazui Financial City, said local authorities.
According to Xiao Jian, head of Lujiazui administration bureau under the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Lujiazui Financial City has so far attracted more than 8,000 financial institutions.
Lujiazui has become an important cluster for global asset management institutions in China. It now boasts about 80 percent of foreign-funded asset management institutions, 40 percent of foreign-funded corporate banks, nearly one-third of public fund management companies, and nearly one quarter of insurance asset management institutions of the total in the country, Xiao said.
More than 80 world-renowned financial institutions from 13 countries have established over 120 foreign asset management institutions in Lujiazui.
