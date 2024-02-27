Shanghai skyscraper recreates scenes from 'The Wandering Earth'

(People's Daily App) 15:44, February 27, 2024

Certain areas of the roof of the Shanghai Center Building were recently blanketed in ice and snow, mirroring a scene straight out of Chinese sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth." This occurrence resulted from the region's combination of low temperatures and high humidity.

