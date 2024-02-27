Home>>
Shanghai skyscraper recreates scenes from 'The Wandering Earth'
(People's Daily App) 15:44, February 27, 2024
Certain areas of the roof of the Shanghai Center Building were recently blanketed in ice and snow, mirroring a scene straight out of Chinese sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth." This occurrence resulted from the region's combination of low temperatures and high humidity.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- AstraZeneca makes Shanghai its fifth global strategic hub
- Investment in focus for Shanghai this year
- China exempts stamp tax on offshore trade in Shanghai free trade zone
- Shanghai receives over 16.7 million visitors during Spring Festival holiday
- Opening of Shanghai Museum East highlights ancient bronze culture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.