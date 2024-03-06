Shanghai home to 22 wildlife habitats aimed at biodiversity protection, education

Xinhua) 08:28, March 06, 2024

White swans are seen on Pinglu Yellow River Wetland in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai currently has 22 wildlife habitats developed with the aim of improving the conditions for wild animal survival and reproduction, according to the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

These wildlife habitats cover a total area of over 400 hectares. The construction of such habitats helps promote regional biodiversity, while also providing citizens with places where they can learn about wild animals and receive education related to natural sciences, said the bureau.

According to the bureau, protecting natural habitats is vital for successful wildlife protection. The 22 wildlife habitats, along with 11 nature reserves and 13 major city-level wetlands, have formed a protection network in Shanghai.

To protect species, especially indigenous species such as badgers and Yangtze alligators, these habitats have adopted measures including ecological restoration and species reintroduction.

These habitats also serve as important examples in helping people understand what is meant by harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and they regularly organize activities including bird-watching and others aimed at natural science popularization.

