UN hails China-fronted biodiversity conservation agenda

NAIROBI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's stewardship has been instrumental in injecting vitality into global efforts to protect habitats amid mounting threats, senior United Nations officials said Wednesday on the sidelines of the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) underway in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Inger Andersen, the executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), noted that during its presidency of the 15th Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, China made bold decisions to boost the health of planetary resources.

According to Andersen, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a brainchild of China, has provided a roadmap for enhanced conservation of species that sustain livelihoods.

"The Global Biodiversity Framework upon implementation will boost efforts to reverse ecosystem degradation and loss of rare species due to unsustainable production and consumption patterns," she said.

China as the holder of the COP 15 presidency in partnership with UNEP and the Secretariat of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) convened a high-profile side event to discuss effective, inclusive, and sustainable actions that are required to boost the conservation of habitats.

The side event was part of a series of activities held during the Multilateral Environment Agreements Day, a key highlight of UNEA-6 that ends Friday and is expected to adopt new resolutions on advancing planetary health.

David Cooper, the acting executive secretary of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, said that the global biodiversity framework initiated by China is a testament to the vital role of multilateralism in addressing threats to nature including climate change, pollution, and over-exploitation.

According to Cooper, the framework promotes inclusivity, partnerships, and consensus required to halt the loss of species and place communities on a sustainable trajectory.

He added that sustaining political momentum will be key to hastening the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, securing a green, healthy, and prosperous future for the planet.

