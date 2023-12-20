UN biodiversity official urges implementation of Kunming-Montreal framework

Xinhua) 13:57, December 20, 2023

MONTREAL, Canada, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations' top biodiversity official on Tuesday called for renewed efforts to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Celebrating the first anniversary of the adoption of the historic agreement, David Cooper, acting executive secretary of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, said that the momentum must be kept to protect and restore nature, to prosper with nature, to share benefits equally, and to invest and collaborate for nature.

"In the grand scheme of things, let us remember that the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework will guide us for the next 10-30 years on our journey to achieve the global vision of living in harmony with nature," Cooper said.

He took stock of the key achievements in the past year, including the establishment of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund.

"The Fund currently stands at over 200 million U.S. dollars," Cooper said.

The UN official also highlighted China's role, saying China's leadership as the presidency of COP15 was critical to adopting the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

