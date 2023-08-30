China in process of updating national biodiversity strategy, action plan

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is updating its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) as part of efforts to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said on Tuesday.

Huang made the remarks at a themed forum during the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development.

The framework was one of the milestone achievements made last year through joint global efforts, including those made by China, which held the presidency of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Huang said.

He called on all parties to accelerate the revision of their NBSAPs in line with the framework, and to mobilize more resources to reverse biodiversity loss.

He also urged closer cooperation on the full and effective implementation of the framework, and on jointly breaking new ground in global biodiversity governance.

The council was founded in 1992 as a high-level international advisory body. The annual meeting is being attended by approximately 500 council members, guests, experts and observers worldwide.

