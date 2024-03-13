Languages

Archive

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Home>>

Magnolia flowers add beauty to Xin'an River

(Ecns.cn) 13:19, March 13, 2024

Magnolia flowers blossom along the Xin'an River, adding beauty in the spring season to Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Magnolia flowers blossom along the Xin'an River, adding beauty in the spring season to Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Magnolia flowers blossom along the Xin'an River, adding beauty in the spring season to Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Magnolia flowers blossom along the Xin'an River, adding beauty in the spring season to Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Magnolia flowers blossom along the Xin'an River, adding beauty in the spring season to Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories