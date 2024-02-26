Annual folk activity held in Quanjiao, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:41, February 26, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2024 shows people watching dragon dance on a square in Quanjiao County, Chuzhou City of east China's Anhui Province. The annual folk activity in Quanjiao was held on the 16th day of the first month on Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Liu Yucai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2024 shows performers walking past the Taiping Bridge in Quanjiao County, Chuzhou City of east China's Anhui Province. The annual folk activity in Quanjiao was held on the 16th day of the first month on Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Liu Yucai/Xinhua)

