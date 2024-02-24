China's Anhui encourages enterprises to go global

Xinhua) 09:52, February 24, 2024

An aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows a view of Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

HEFEI, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Anhui Province is encouraging its enterprises to expand their overseas markets, boost foreign investment and promote international cooperation in 2024.

Anhui will arrange for enterprises to attend 32 exhibitions overseas and five international exhibitions held domestically. And each of the province's six pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce will hold five overseas promotional activities, according to Fang Xu, head of Anhui's commerce department.

The province will also support leading enterprises in fields such as automobiles, photovoltaics and lithium batteries to establish cooperation zones in regions such as ASEAN, Central Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

In 2023, Anhui arranged for over 4,500 of its enterprises to attend overseas and domestic exhibitions, and held over 80 investment promotional activities overseas. As a result, 62 foreign investment intention deals worth a total of 5.67 billion U.S. dollars were signed, as well as 40 overseas investment cooperation project deals with a total contract value of 900 million U.S. dollars.

